Public urged to lodge complaints regarding food adulteration in Krishnagiri

With the festival season upon the public, the district administration has warned of action against outlets dealing with substandard and adulterated food.

All producers and retailers of sweets and savouries are mandated to register with the Food Safety Department. Those dealing with sweets, savouries and bakery items are required to ensure quality ingredients and raw materials that goes into their food manufacturing,

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has said. that food manufacturers are warned against use of preservatives beyond permissible limits, and use of recycled oil. All packaged food items shall bear labels of the manufacturer, with full address, date of manufacture, ingredients, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian markers.

All food outlets must register with the food safety department under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Those that have not done so yet are urged to do so or face action. Public are urged to purchase sweets and savouries and bakery items after a thorough perusal of the packaging details.

The administration has called upon the public to lodge their complaints with regard to adulterated food content on 9444042322 or alternatively to the control room on its toll free 1077.