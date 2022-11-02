Public urged to handover e-waste to authorised dismantlers and recyclers

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked the public to refrain from burning and processing electronic waste (e-waste) and asked them to hand it to the authorised dismantlers and recyclers.

A release said that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules 2016 on March 23, 2016, and these rules came into force from October 1, 2016. Under the rules, collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorized dismantlers, recyclers, and refurbishers and through Extended Producer’s Responsibility (EPR) authorised producers.

As per Rule 24, urban local bodies have the responsibility to collect and channelise the products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers. It was observed that incidents of informal trading, unscientific processing and burning of e-waste have been commonly reported at various occasions through public grievances. The release said that unscientific processing, burning and processing of e-waste by unauthorized units results in adverse impacts on human health and environment.

Burning and illegal trading of e-waste is a matter of concern and needs to be continuously monitored. As per Rule 21, if any violation of provisions under these rules is observed by the State Pollution Control Board, the manufacturer, producer, importer, transporter, refurbisher, dismantler and recycler shall be liable to pay financial penalties as levied under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Action will be taken against the violators on non-compliance of the rules which include closure of the industry or for disconnection of power and water supply or any other service or imprisonment for a term of up to five years or a fine of up to ₹ 1 lakh, or both under Section 15 of the act.

.