Public urged to comply with lockdown measures

Nearly 2,910 people have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the district and 127 have tested positive. Results are awaited for about 200 people, Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani told presspersons here on Friday.

Those tested includes people who had returned from other States or countries, those with symptoms, and their first and second contacts. As many as 2,644 have tested negative and 127 have tested positive.

With the number of positive cases second only to Chennai in the State, Coimbatore district is classified under red category. As many as 4,786 people, who returned from other States or countries and their contacts, were under home quarantine last month and only 539 are under home quarantine now. Further, 18 places, including 10 in the city, are marked as containment zones in the district, the Collector said.

With the co-operation of the public, the first phase of the lockdown was completed and the current phase till May 3 is crucial for the district to come to green or no- case category. The district has seven testing equipment for COVID-19 and can do upto 800 tests a day. The district caters to the testing needs of Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts too, he added.

Coimbatore district has 9.76 lakh rice cards and 97 % of them have received the cash benefit of ₹1000 each and 74 % have received the relief kits.

There is no shortage of provisions to be distributed through the PDS outlets, he said.

In an effort to ensure that the public do not face any hassle in procuring their essential needs, grocery shops and medical shops are open and these need to ensure that the customers maintain personal distancing.

Action taken against shops

Apart from the vegetable markets that operate out of the bus stands, 160 vehicles are deployed to go to different parts of the city for vegetable sale. Action has been taken on nealry five shops for not maintaining personal distancing or for selling products at excess price.

Stressing on the need for the public to maintain personal distancing and staying indoors, the Collector warned of action against those violating the lockdown order – action that includes slapping fines and seizing vehicles.

People should avoid going out daily for buy essential commodities. They would do well to store at least a week’s needs. They should avoid roaming on two-wheelers. If they were to go out to buy essential commodities, one person in a family should take that responsibility.

And, if people were to venture they must wear masks, the release said and warned that the administration would strictly deal with those found on the streets in violation of the lockdown order.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said there are nearly 1,500 personnel who are ensuring that the lockdown is not violated in the city.

As many as 33 check posts have been set up, he said. So far, the police have seized 3,500 vehicles and these are released in 10 days from the date of seizure. The donations received so far for the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 relief fund is ₹11 crore and more are expected, Mr. Rajamani said.