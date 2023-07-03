Public Undertakings Committee inspects Dharmapuri

July 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Public Undertakings Committee of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly led by Committee Chairperson and Lalgudi MLA A.Soundarapandian reviewed the implementation of the various government schemes and programmes in the district on Monday.

The Committee members inaugurated the mechanised distribution of cloth bags under the Meendum Manjappai scheme in Hogenakkal. Later, the Committee inspected the approach road to the SIPCOT in Nallampalli and the underground drainage project under construction in Madhikonpalayam at ₹3.79 crore.

The Committee is poised to review the audit books of five public undertakings in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

