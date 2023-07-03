ADVERTISEMENT

Public Undertakings Committee inspects Dharmapuri

July 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Undertakings Committee of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly led by Committee Chairperson and Lalgudi MLA A.Soundarapandian reviewed the implementation of the various government schemes and programmes in the district on Monday.

The Committee members inaugurated the mechanised distribution of cloth bags under the Meendum Manjappai scheme in Hogenakkal. Later, the Committee inspected the approach road to the SIPCOT in Nallampalli and the underground drainage project under construction in Madhikonpalayam at ₹3.79 crore.

The Committee is poised to review the audit books of five public undertakings in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US