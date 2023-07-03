HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public Undertakings Committee inspects Dharmapuri

July 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Undertakings Committee of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly led by Committee Chairperson and Lalgudi MLA A.Soundarapandian reviewed the implementation of the various government schemes and programmes in the district on Monday.

The Committee members inaugurated the mechanised distribution of cloth bags under the Meendum Manjappai scheme in Hogenakkal. Later, the Committee inspected the approach road to the SIPCOT in Nallampalli and the underground drainage project under construction in Madhikonpalayam at ₹3.79 crore.

The Committee is poised to review the audit books of five public undertakings in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.