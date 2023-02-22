Public toilets not maintained properly, councillor demands more sanitary workers

February 22, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents, including workers of Thudiyalur, Vellakinar and Urumandampalayam await cleaner roadsides and an underground drainage pipeline.

In a move to reduce delays in garbage collection, streamline public toilet cleaning, and ensure clear drainage pipelines, there need to be more sanitary workers, request the residents and councillor of Ward 14 of the North Zone in the Coimbatore Corporation T. Chitra.

She said that at present, there are 33 workers in the ward but there must be 60 in total. “The workers clean the area from 6.30 a.m. and if we receive information on accumulation of waste on the roadsides, we inform sanitation workers so it is cleared the same day,” she said.

There are six public toilets in the ward and bids were invited to maintain these toilets, she said. “Currently, toilets are cleaned using our personal funds of about ₹20,000 each month. Nobody has accepted the work here till now. A tender has been called for the maintenance of toilets and we will know the agency that will get the contract during the next council meeting. The cleaning process will be streamlined after this,” she stated.

Women rag-pickers, near Vellakinar, said one of the public toilets for women on the Thudiyalur - Saravanampatti Road is surrounded by bushes and is unclean. “There is no facility close to our work area and so we use this. The building is situated amid thorns, bushes and weeds and we do not know what might be crawling in them. Huge construction materials have been laid in front of it. The doors are dilapidated too,” said another rag-picker.

The women claimed that sometimes men, usually, migrant workers also use the toilet. “They (the men) do not clean the facilities properly after use, leaving an unbearable stench,” said a 50-year-old daily-wage worker of a mill nearby.

“This toilet in Vellakinar is closed for use and that is why the pipeline construction materials were placed there. We will look into the issue as soon as possible. The facility will be renovated and bushes will be rooted out,” said the councillor.

UGD and roads

A 45-year-old resident near the Thudiyalur railway gate said since there is no drainage system set up by the civic body, residents have dug culverts by themselves. Also, since the pathway here is rutted and infested by thorny bushes, the reeking water stagnates.

The councillor said the Corporation has ensured that an underground drainage pipeline will be laid on the western side of the gate soon, after which roads will be laid.