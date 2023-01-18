ADVERTISEMENT

Public toilet contractor on new bus stand premises in Salem fleecing users: CPI (M)

January 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staging a demonstration condemning the poor hygiene at the new bus stand in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Stating that prevalence of poor hygiene on the New Bus Stand premises is causing inconvenience to the commuters, cadre of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Led by its urban secretary N. Praveen Kumar and district secretary Mevai. Shanmugaraja, cadre said that the hundreds of buses are operated to nearby States everyday while government and private buses are also operated to other districts. Over one lakh commuters use the bus stand everyday making it one of the busiest bus stands in the State. “But the Corporation’s public toilet on the premises are not cleaned regularly resulting in stench emanating from it”, they said.

Cadre said that the contractor refuses to collect the user fee charges fixed by the Corporation and are collecting exorbitant changes ranging from ₹10 to ₹15 for using the facility. “Stringent action should be taken against the contactor”, they added and said that the toilets should be cleaned regularly. They also said that excess parking fees were collected by the contractor running the two-wheeler parking stand and wanted action against him. They raised slogans urging the corporation to take necessary action against the contractors.

