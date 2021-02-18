Public to have a say in deciding themes at Ooty flower show this year

Udhagamandalam

18 February 2021 22:55 IST



People will have a say on the overarching themes of the 124th Flower Show to be held at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam later this year.

For the first time, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops along with the Nilgiris district administration has welcomed suggestions from the public as to what the themes behind the floral arrangements should be.

Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, Nilgiris district, M. Radhakrishnan, said the suggested themes should be non-political and non-religious and should in some way reflect the culture and heritage of India.

The winning themes will be used to design the “mega” and “mini” floral arrangements that will be installed during the flower show which is expected to be held in May.

The people or organisation, who design the theme, will be honoured at the event. Those interested can upload their ideas on the Nigiris district web portal – nilgiris.nic.in, with suitable pictures, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

This year, in order to encourage the local floriculture industry, the organisers of the flower show are looking at procuring flowers from local producers to be used in the show. “We have already had discussions with local farmers who can supply us with the flowers,” added Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The two main structures that will be built for the floral exhibitions can hold upwards of 1.5 lakh flowers this year, officials said.

If the flower show is held this year, the show will be taking place after a one-year hiatus, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joint Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris district, Sivasubramaniam Samraj, said the flower and fruit show committee, headed by the Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Subbaiyan. N will hold a meeting to decide on when and how the flower show will be held in line with COVID-19 protocols.