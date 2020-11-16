Public throng tourist spots post-Deepavali

The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter the public from thronging tourist spots and enjoy their Sunday post-Deepavali.

Kurumbapatti zoological park, the nearest picnic spot for city dwellers here, was reopened recently and it has brought cheers to visitors, especially children. Long queues were seen in front of the park on Sunday and officials advised the public to maintain physical distance, wear mask and use hand sanitisers.

Forest officials said temperature of the visitors was checked and they were asked wet their legs in a tub filled with potassium permanganate solution as a preventive measure. The visitors were also advised not to carry plastic bottles or eatables into the park. The children’s park outside the zoo was closed as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Zoo officials said the park collected ₹17,095 on the Deepavali day. About 1,083 adults and 51 children visited the park on Saturday.

Yercaud saw good flow of tourists from neighbouring districts and from Bengaluru on Sunday, leading to traffic congestion on Ghat Road. Significant number of visitors was noticed at the six parks in Yercaud. Officials said around 3,000 persons visited the parks on Sunday.