Public support essential to prevent dengue: Collector

District Collector S.A.Raman said that the district administration is taking various steps to eradicate dengue in the district and public support is essential to prevent spread of dengue here.

Mr. Raman said that various awareness programmes and sanitation works was being carried by the the health department and civic bodies. Despite various awareness programmes from 2008, many still continue to discard unused materials like coconut shells in the open which was causing the disease.

He said that inter-departmental meetings were held and each block medical officers has been instructed to conduct two medical camps each day.

Commissioner inspects dengue prevention works

Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh on Tuesday inspected dengue prevention works being carried out in Kondalampatti zone here.

He advised the public to allow field and conservancy workers to check their residences.

He said that they have been given identity cards.

He warned that fines would be imposed on residents who do not allow the field workers with proper IDs to visit their residences.

Tourism Day

Mr. Raman said that Tourism Day celebrations would be held here on September 27. Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami and and senior officials are expected to take part in the tourism day celebrations here.

He said that as part of the celebrations, various cleaning activities would be conducted at tourist spots, railway stations and bus stands.