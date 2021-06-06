Public should take available vaccine: Health Secretary

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said people should take whichever vaccine dose is available as all vaccines are safe.

Along with Salem Collector S. Karmegam and Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital Valli Sathyamoorthy, he inspected the hospital and reviewed COVID-19 situation.

Talking to presspersons, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the World Health Organisation guidelines states that public should not choose the type of vaccine and should take available vaccine as all types are safe and provides immunity.

The State has received 1.01 crore vaccine doses and 95.91 lakh doses have been administered. More vaccine supply is expected after June 6 and the Centre has allocated 42 lakh doses for this month to the State.

On black fungus disease, he said that public should be aware that the disease has occurred in non-COVID-19 patients as well, hence, measures should be taken to maintain diabetes under control. Second-line drugs for its treatment are being procured and provided and the State has requested the Centre to provide higher allocation of liposomal amphotericin B doses.

On suspension of permission to two private labs for conducting tests here, he said that quality tests are conducted regularly at government and private labs and if they fail, they are asked to stop testing temporarily, correct issues and resume. Severe action is taken when false results are given deliberately, he added.

A few private hospitals are indulging in collecting exorbitant charges from patients and bringing ill-name for entire group. In such cases, not just corrective action, the amount collected in excess would also be returned to the patient.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the peak in 10-17 districts has started reducing and in 10-15 districts it is in plateau state. He advised the public to come forward for tests and treatment when there are symptoms and not to delay treatment only then deaths could be prevented.