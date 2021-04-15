Public should exercise caution for next two weeks: Collector

Public waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a primary health centre in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

15 April 2021 23:25 IST

Health officials say they have planned to intensify the vaccination drive

Collector S.A. Raman appealed to the public to exercise caution for the next two weeks as COVID-19 spread is expected to be intense during the period.

In a release, Mr. Raman said intensive containment measures were in place. He advised the public not to venture out of their houses unnecessarily. He appealed to them to wear mask and follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as maintaining physical distance and hand sanitisation in public.

Mr. Raman advised the public to visit the nearest hospital in case of any symptoms and asked all aged above 45 to take COVID-19 vaccination. Till date, ₹1.25 crore had been collected from the public as fine for not wearing mask, the release said.

Officials said 1.93 lakh persons had received the first dose of Covishield vaccine and 32,935 persons received second dose till date. As many as 28,166 received Covaxin first dose and 871 persons received second dose.

Mr. Raman said that there was sufficient stock of vaccines in the district.

Health officials said they had planned to intensify the vaccination drive. S. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, said block level medical officers had been advised to identify industries, apartments and other places in their area where mass vaccination could be organised.

Dr. Subramani said sufficient stock of vaccines was available and new supply was expected.