Public sensitised to measures to prevent dengue in Erode

May 16, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

As part of the National Dengue Day that is observed on May 16, the Corporation organised campaigns to sensitise people to taking prevention and control measures to prevent outbreak of dengue.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has announced the annual observance of the day to create awareness and promote measures to prevent the disease. The current year’s theme is, “Fight Dengue, Save Lives,”.

On Tuesday, the civic body in all the four zones and at the central office conducted awareness campaigns for the public on measures that were taken by the Corporation and the measures that residents need to take to prevent the outbreak and transmission of dengue. Banners carrying awareness messages on aedes mosquito, its life cycle, and how it affected people were placed at the zonal offices. Also, fogging machines, repellents and other tools used to spray and control the mosquitoes were also kept on display.

Messages asking residents to keep the storage containers clean and water tanks closed were stressed. Officials pointed out the responsibility that people have in checking for breeding of mosquitoes and keeping the premises clean. They said if one developed fever or had symptoms, they should visit the nearest government hospital immediately.