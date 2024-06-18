Public rues neglect towards statue of freedom fighter Vijayaraghavachariar in Salem

The public has criticised the alleged neglect shown towards the statue of freedom fighter and former Congress party president C. Vijayaraghavachariar, claiming they were unable to garland the statue on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Vijayaraghavachariar, known as the Roaring Lion of the South, served as president of the Indian National Congress in 1920. Though born in Chengalpattu district in 1852, he shifted to Salem in 1875, where he remained where his descendants continue to live.

On 30 July 1984, former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran inaugurated Vijayaraghavachariar’s statue at Second Agraharam. Every year, members of political parties such as the Congress, BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), and Brahmin associations garland the statue on his birthday, 18 June. Recently, however, allegations have risen regarding Salem Corporation’s neglected of the statue, preventing the public from garlanding it.

Salem district Janata Dal (Secular) president G. Velayudham said that in 2016, Salem City Mayor S. Soundappan and then Salem South MLA A.B. Sakthivel provided a ladder for garlanding the statue, but was removed two years ago citing road-laying work. “ Despite repeated requests, the Salem Corporation has not reinstalled the ladder. On behalf of JD (S), we submitted petitions to Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, but no action was taken. To show our objection, we refused to garland the statue this year,” Mr. Velayudham added.

Social activist N. Gnanavel, a resident of Ammapet, accused the Corporation of continuously neglecting national leaders. “Autorickshaws are being parked before the statute. affecting its visibility. Many in the current generation are unaware of Vijayaraghavachariar and his contribution. Such neglect risks future generations forgetting these national leaders,” Mr. Gnanavel added.

