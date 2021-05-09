Public resort to panic buying in Salem

Salem

09 May 2021 23:05 IST

People rushed to vegetable markets and supermarkets here to stock up on essentials ahead of the two-week complete lockdown from Monday.

With the State government permitting operations of all businesses during the weekend, public indulged in panic buying and stocking of essentials fearing extension of the lockdown.

Significant crowd was witnessed at Uzhavar Santhais and meat markets during the early hours of the day.

Physical distancing went for a toss at many places. Fish market in Sooramangalam and the meat market near Old bus stand were also crowded on Sunday.

Long queues were noticed outside supermarkets and at the Shevapet market.

Jewellery and textile showrooms operated during the weekend with limited staff. Hotels, eateries restricted operations to takeaways.