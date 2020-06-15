Public Relations dept. employees held for job fraud

Coimbatore

15 June 2020

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Coimbatore city police arrested two employees of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Tamil Nadu, on charges of cheating people by assuring them to arrange government jobs.

The police said that V.L. Prabhu (43) of Vadamadurai near Thudiyalur and S. Suresh Babu (49) of SNV Garden near Ramanathapuram were arrested on Monday.

Prabhu had worked as upgraded superintendent at the Public Relations Office at the Coimbatore Collectorate, Suresh Babu worked as driver at the office.

According to a statement issued by the police, the duo collected several lakhs from many people by promising to arrange them jobs with health, education departments, Coimbatore Corporation and Collectorate among others.

Those cheated by Prabhu and Suresh Babu had petitioned Coimbatore District Collector in a weekly grievance redress meeting which led to an investigation by CCB team and the arrests on Monday. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sources said that both employees were transferred from Coimbatore some months ago.

Prabhu was transferred to public relations section of MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute and Suresh Babu was transferred to public relations office of Krishnagiri district, said sources.