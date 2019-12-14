Public protest demanding access to tank to fetch water

A few residents of Puliakulam staged a protest on Saturday morning near the Coimbatore Corporation’s water tank, alleging that Suez India Pvt. Ltd., which is implementing the 24x 7 drinking water supply scheme, had denied them access to the compound to fetch water.

Led by a few Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members, the residents raised slogans for a while before the Coimbatore City Police removed 29 persons.

Former DMK councillor Ma.Mu.Sa. Murugan, who was associated with the protest, said the residents went there to question why they were denied access to the tank. “For 40 years, the residents fetched water any time they felt convenient. Why restrict it now.”

If the tank compound was misused for drinking liquor or other purposes, as claimed by Suez India Pvt. Ltd., let it post security personnel to secure the premises but should not deny access for people to fetch water, he said.

Coimbatore Corporation sources said Suez India Pvt. Ltd. had taken over the maintenance of the current distribution system and, as part of the arrangement, maintained 42 over-head water tanks across the city to regulate water supply.

As part of the maintenance, the company had cleaned the premises, repaired and replaced gates wherever necessary. Puliakulam was one of the places where the firm had repaired the tanks because it found that people climbed atop the tanks to consume liquor at odd hours. But in doing so, the company had not denied water to people as it had been allowing them for close to 12 hours a day, from dawn to dusk. The company locked the premises only around dusk to prevent entry of miscreants, the sources said and denied the allegation that people were not given access to water.