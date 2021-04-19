Coimbatore

Public protest against setting up of COVID-19 care centre

Residents near Kottai Maidan staged a protest here on Monday against setting up of a COVID-19 care centre in the area.

The Salem Corporation has planned to set up the care centre at a community hall constructed by it in Kottai Maidan. While equipment were being brought to the hall for setting up of the centre, residents in the area protested against the move.

They said that such a centre cannot be established in a residential area as it raised concerns of disease spread. The protesters demanded that Corporation should set up the Centre in a different place.

Salem Corporation officials and police held discussions with protesters and tried to pacified them.

