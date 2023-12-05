Public, political parties urge Salem Corporation to resume conducting grievances redress meeting

December 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The general public and political parties urged the Salem Corporation to resume conducting the weekly grievances redress meeting by the Mayor on Tuesdays.

The Corporation conducted the grievances redress meeting, presided over by the Mayor, every Tuesday in which all four zone officials and Corporation officials will be present. The petitions submitted by people will immediately be forwarded to the zonal officials concerned by the Mayor on the spot, and the officials would give the status of the complaint the next week.

In 2017, the Salem Corporation stopped conducting grievance redress meetings, and people submitted their petitions to the District Collector. In 2021, former Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj conducted the meeting for a few weeks on Mondays, but again, it was stopped.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State environment protection cell president R.P. Gopinath said that though the Mayor and the Commissioner were visiting the wards, they could not know all the problems. If the grievances redress meeting was held like before, officials would be held accountable.

Mayor A. Ramachandran said, “From January, the Corporation will conduct the grievances redress meeting and an official announcement will be made soon.”