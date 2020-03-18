Public places closed to visitors

With the State Government scaling up the precautionary measures taken against COVID-19, there were fewer people on the roads and at shops in the city on Tuesday.

“All the shops are kept open on Oppanakara street. But the number of customers is less,” said one of the shop owners.

The State Government on Monday announced that museums, gymnasiums, swimming pool, theme parks, zoos, and educational institutions will remain closed for 15 days. The government also advised the public against large social gatherings.

K. Selvaraju, who takes part in marathons and trains in gymnasium regularly, said he will have to start workouts at home as he will not be able to go to the gym. “It is going to be difficult as I cannot do all the exercises at home,” he said.

Swimming pools and gymnasiums in the city were closed down on Tuesday following the orders.

“We have closed all the common facilities, including swimming pool and gymnasium, till March 31,” said S. Balamurali, president of the Mayflower Sakthi Garden Owners’ Association. The gated community has 290 residential units.

The private and government museums in the city will also remain closed until further orders.

“There is no one in the stadium area and we are also closed to visitors. The staff will take up regular work such as cleaning during these two weeks,” said C. Sivakumar, government museum curator here.

Private museums in the city also downed shutters. “Apart from foreign visitors, we (Gedee Car Museum) get visitors from other States on Sundays too . The museum has more than 300 visitors a day on weekdays. We have closed down the museum until further orders from the Government,” said Akila Shanmugham, Director of Gee Dee Institutions.

The Gass Forest Museum at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus in Coimbatore was closed on Tuesday. Visitors will not be allowed to the museum till March 31. Cinema theatres and the zoo will also remain closed.

Arjunan, who sells tiffin out of his push cart in Pappanaikenpalayam for the last 35 years, said that since Sunday all the push cart food vendors have been asked to shut down. “I do not know if it is because of coronavirus or because of communal tensions in the city. I start serving food from 7.30 p.m. and it goes on till 10.50 p.m. Initially they told us to stop sales by 10 p.m. On Sunday, the police told us that we should not open shop. Every area in the city has 500 to 600 street side food vendors. For most of them, their daily earning comes from the sales. If hotels can be kept open, we should also be permitted to operate,” he said. At Goethe Zentrum, the exams that were scheduled for this month have been postponed. “We had 41 students from Kerala for the examinations held on March 14. They were screened before the exams. Since the exams include spoken tests, the Institute has postponed the exams to next month,” Ms. Akila said.

It was not just private institutions and organisations, but Government departments also stepped up precautionary measures and sensitised the staff.

The Department of Post has provided hand sanitisers to its staff and asked them to use masks, if necessary. All public events have been deferred. The Registration Department has used disinfectants to clean the sub-registrar offices that see huge crowds. “We expect less registrations this month as not many registrations happen during the Tamil month of Panguni. We have asked our staff to be careful. We plan to display boards to create better awareness among the public,” said a senior official of the Department here.