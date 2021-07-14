Public must not approach middlemen at Sub-Registrar Offices: Minister

The public must not approach middlemen at Sub-Registrar Offices and must, instead, approach the officials directly, said Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

Making surprise visits to three registration offices in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, the Minister urged the officials to ensure that the public were able to register documents without any trouble.

Mr. Moorthy conducted a surprise inspection at the Integrated Sub-Registrar Office at Neruperichal in Tiruppur and the Sub-Registrar Office at Avinashi. Interacting with some of the residents on the office premises in Neruperichal, he said the public must co-operate to reduce the influence of middlemen in Sub-Registrar Offices. He said the public could lodge a complaint with the control room of the Registration Department if they were being asked to approach middlemen.

In a press release, Mr. Moorthy said those persons at Sub-Registrar offices, who were not associated with the Registration Department, would be identified and strict action initiated against them. He also warned officials who were involved in irregularities of departmental action. The State government had initiated steps to simplify the process of registration for the public within a few months, he said in the release.

The Integrated Sub-Registrar Office at Neruperichal, in the outskirts of the city, was less accessible for the residents of Tiruppur, he said. This grievance would be communicated to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for appropriate action, Mr. Moorthy said in the release.