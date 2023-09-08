HamberMenu
Public in Erode urged to use eco-friendly idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi

September 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked people to use only eco-friendly Vinayaka idols for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival and also immerse the idols in places notified by the district administration.

A release from TNPCB said idols made up of only natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud as wells as free from Plaster of Paris (PoP) plastic and polystyrene should alone be permitted for safe immersion in water bodies. Only dried flower components and straw should be used for making ornaments of idols. Natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive.

The release said use of single use plastic and polystyrene materials was not permitted. Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints for painting idols was strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye based paints on idols was discouraged and hence eco-friendly water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made with natural materials and natural dyes should be used, the release added.

