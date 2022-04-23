Public hearing on village boundary reorganisation on April 30 at Coimbatore Collectorate

The district administration will hold a public hearing on village boundary reorganisation at the Coimbatore Collectorte at 11 a.m. on April 30, said a release.

As per a policy decision of the State Government aimed at easing the patta (title deed) name transfer process and reduce public from running from one government office to another, the Commercial Tax and Registration Department had proposed to redraw the boundaries of the 313 villages in the district even as it had planned to start new sub-registrar offices.

The new sub-registrar offices proposed to be opened would be in Kalapatti, Thudiyaur, Sarcar Samakulam, Vellalore, Karumathampatty, Kattampatti, Karamadai and Sellakaraisal, the release said and asked members of the public to make use of the opportunity provided to express their opinion at the public hearing.