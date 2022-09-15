Public hearing on Vellalore bus stand in Coimbatore

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) on Thursday conducted a public hearing to elicit views from the public on Vellalore bus stand project.

According to co-ordinator of MMI V. Easwaran there had been reports that the State government plans to shift the Vellalore bus stand after having spent about ₹40 crore.

Accordingly, the MMI volunteers sought public opinion from passengers at the Kavundampalayam, SIngnallur and Ukkadam bus stands.

Mr. Easwaran speaking to The Hindu said that so far opinion has been sought from over 200 people. The opinion would be formally informed to the State government through the District Collector.