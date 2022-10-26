Public hearing on State Education Policy held in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 20:03 IST

Stakeholders submitting their recommendations at the district level public hearing for the State Education Policy in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A district-level public hearing on the State Education Policy was held here with the stakeholders at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised in the run up to the zonal meeting scheduled to be held in Salem on October 28.

The recommendations were elicited on various parameters such as lesson plan; quality education for all; the required improvements in examination; teachers training and appointments; life skills;  language skills; creativity skills and social justice parameters; higher education assurance for school pass outs; research quality in higher education; higher education funds from within and outside the country; and any other recommendations.

The Tamil Nadu Telugu Associations’ Joint Action Committee in Hosur has demanded the continuation of Minority Language Policy of the State for linguistic minority educational institutions in the district sharing borders with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. In a petition, the Tamil Nadu Telugu Association has requested for re-implementation of linguisitic minority language from classes I to X in Telugu, Kannada, and Urdu in all schools; and continuation of the minority language policy of the State as assured by the then Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on April 10, 1968 at the time of the introduction of the two language policy.

According to the association, Telugu medium schools in Hosur were teaching lessons in English citing non-availability of books in Telugu.

In Dharmapuri, public hearing was held and recommendations and suggestions were elicited from various stakeholders such as NGOs, educationists, activists, parents, students, teachers and retired professionals here. 

