Public hearing on quarries to be held in Namakkal on Feb. 9

January 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing for the proposed rough stone quarry and cluster mines is to be held at the Namakkal Collectorate on February 9.

In a release, Collector Shreya P. Singh said the public hearing for the proposed rough stone quarry of N. Selvarasu at Akkalampatti village in Tiruchengode taluk that was scheduled for December 23, 2022, and postponed due to administrative reasons had been rescheduled for February 9 at 10.30 a.m.

Similarly, the public hearing for the proposed cluster mines of rough stone quarries at Kokalai village in Tiruchengode taluk, namely, C. Sivakumar quarry, P.A. Raja quarry, P. Ramayee quarry, and M. Palanisamy quarry, had also been rescheduled for February 9, at the Collectorate at 3 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US