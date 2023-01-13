HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public hearing on quarries to be held in Namakkal on Feb. 9

January 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing for the proposed rough stone quarry and cluster mines is to be held at the Namakkal Collectorate on February 9.

In a release, Collector Shreya P. Singh said the public hearing for the proposed rough stone quarry of N. Selvarasu at Akkalampatti village in Tiruchengode taluk that was scheduled for December 23, 2022, and postponed due to administrative reasons had been rescheduled for February 9 at 10.30 a.m.

Similarly, the public hearing for the proposed cluster mines of rough stone quarries at Kokalai village in Tiruchengode taluk, namely, C. Sivakumar quarry, P.A. Raja quarry, P. Ramayee quarry, and M. Palanisamy quarry, had also been rescheduled for February 9, at the Collectorate at 3 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.