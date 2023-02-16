ADVERTISEMENT

Public hearing on Hosur Master Plan to be held on February 21

February 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing on Hosur Master Plan is being convened here on February 21 at Sri Kannika Convention Hall in Mathigiri at 10.30 a.m.

In a notification issued by the Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Krishnagiri, the G.O. for the master plan was issued in November last. In pursuance of that order, a public hearing was convened for submitting proposals. Public, persons affiliated to organisations, NGOs, and registered engineers are invited to participate in the hearing and voice their recommendations.

The earlier public hearing that was hastily convened by the Town and Country Planning administration last week without any notification through the media drew flak. After objections were raised, a second public hearing is being convened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US