Public hearing on Hosur Master Plan to be held on February 21

February 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing on Hosur Master Plan is being convened here on February 21 at Sri Kannika Convention Hall in Mathigiri at 10.30 a.m.

In a notification issued by the Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Krishnagiri, the G.O. for the master plan was issued in November last. In pursuance of that order, a public hearing was convened for submitting proposals. Public, persons affiliated to organisations, NGOs, and registered engineers are invited to participate in the hearing and voice their recommendations.

The earlier public hearing that was hastily convened by the Town and Country Planning administration last week without any notification through the media drew flak. After objections were raised, a second public hearing is being convened.

