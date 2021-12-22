Public hearing on delimitation of wards for three districts held in Coimbatore

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission V. Palanikumar (third right), Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran (second right) and Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth (right) at the public hearing on delimitation of wards at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

22 December 2021 19:53 IST

The petitions regarding delimitation of wards in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem districts will be considered and the delimitation exercise will be carried out as per law, said chairman of Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission V. Palanikumar here on Wednesday.

He chaired the public hearing at the District Collectorate in Coimbatore on the delimitation of wards in municipalities that were upgraded recently in the three districts. District Collectors G.S. Sameeran (Coimbatore), S. Vineeth (Tiruppur) and S. Karmegam (Salem) along with Member-Secretary of Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission A. Sundaravalli and Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponnaiah participated in the meeting.

According to a release, Mr. Palanikumar said the town panchayats of Karumathampatti, Karamadai, Gudalur and Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district and Tharamangalam in Salem district had been upgraded as municipalities. The District Collectors had the authority to accept or reject the demands of the public regarding the delimitation of wards in the local bodies, he noted.

Over 50 persons, including representatives of political parties and the general public, participated in the public hearing and submitted their petitions to the authorities on Wednesday.