Public hearing held for delimitation of town panchayat

28 December 2021 18:14 IST

A total of three petitions pertaining to the delimitation of wards in Dhali town panchayat were received during the public hearing held by the Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

According to a release, member of the Delimitation Commission and Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj chaired the meeting. Representatives of political parties and the general public submitted the petitions to Mr. Selvaraj during the meeting. He instructed the district administration to consider the petitions and take appropriate action by Wednesday.

The State government has increased the number of wards in Dhali town panchayat in Tiruppur district from the existing 15 to 17 wards recently, regarding which the participants expressed their opinions during the hearing, the release said. District Collector S. Vineeth and officials from the concerned departments were present at the meeting.