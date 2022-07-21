Public hearing for proposed stone quarries held in Tiruppur

A consultation meeting among the officials, activists, and residents of Paranservazhi and Sivanmalai villages in Kangayam Taluk, related to the proposal of stone quarries in the district, were held at the Collector office, on Thursday.

Collector S. Vineeth presided over the meeting.

Environmental activist R.S. Mugilan, who participated in the meeting, alleged that there were discrepancies in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, related to the stone quarries.

He told The Hindu the orders released by the State government in preparing the EIA report has been violated. “The stone quarries and the hot mix plants that are functioning, illegally in that area,” he alleged.

He also said, “There should not be any households and power lines 500 metres from the periphery of the quarry and the plant. But there are villages within 300 metres which were not mentioned in the report.”

Activists also demanded that consultation meetings of this kind should be held at the site where the quarries have been planned to come up and appealed to Collector to conduct in-person inspections before processing the report.

A few villagers, who participated in the meeting said, they would get benefitted because of the quarries as it will provide employment opportunities and helps in the village development.

Some activists demanded that, so far, the EIA report has been published in English and demanded to bring out it in Tamil.