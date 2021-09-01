Public hearing called for Hosur Corporation expansion on Sept. 4

Hosur Corporation has called for public hearing on the expansion of Hosur town jurisdiction at the Collectorate on September 4.

The State government had announced expansion of Hosur town with the inclusion of the adjoining panchayats to the Corporation in its budget for 2021-22. As a follow-up to the announcement, the Hosur Corporation has proposed to table its proposal to the government after subjecting it to a public hearing.

The public hearing is scheduled to be held at 10.30 a.m at the Collectorate and presided over by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The district administration has called upon all stakeholders, including the residents’ welfare association, voluntary organisations and citizens concerned to participate in the public hearing and voice their opinions. Public, residents’ welfare associations, and voluntary organisations of Begepalli, Nallur,Perandapalli, Sennachandiram, Thorapalli, Agraharam, Onnalwadi, Achettypalli,Poonapalli, and Kothakondapalli panchayats are urged to participate in the public hearing.