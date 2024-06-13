GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public face hardships due to time taken for natham document digitisation in Coimbatore

Published - June 13, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
Be it sale of land to meet emergency expenditures, transfer of patta name for sale of a property, or buying a new property - many people are facing problems in all these efforts in Coimbatore district if the land involved is a “natham” property.

The State government is in the process of digitising natham documents across Tamil Nadu and in Coimbatore district, the process is pending for two taluks (Coimbatore north and Madukkarai). These are also expected to be completed by the end of this month.

T.N. bans manual processing of patta transfers 

For areas where the natham land documents have been digitised, officials say pattas are issued and patta name transfers are carried out and the Registration Department is also registering those properties. Since there may be errors or some plots may have been left out in the digitisation process, rechecking is also on.

“The digitisation process started in the district six months ago and the District Collector has instructed us to complete the entire process by the end of this month. The public will be able to see the details online and can submit applications for changes if there are errors,” an official told The Hindu.

Official sources say the digitisation process is on across 312 taluks in the State and is likely to be completed in two months.

Digitised land records being checked for errors

“The digitisation of natham documents is going on for more than a year and during this period, issue of pattas and name transfers have been affected. Though there are reports that in some places, pattas are issued manually, it is also a problem for the public because they need to get it done online again. I have received so many complaints from the public on the hardships they face because of the delay in the digitisation process. It is the common man who is affected by problems related to natham land not only in Coimbatore district but across the State. And, they have no clue when the digitisation will be completed or who they should approach for their grievances,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

The government should have put in place a temporary system so that the public were not affected. Further, it should have issued a detailed note explaining what the public should do till the digitisation of the natham records were completed, Mr. Kathirmathiyon added.

