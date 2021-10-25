Coimbatore

Public entry to eco-tourism sites restricted

The Forest Department has restricted entry to eco-tourism sites here in view of monsoon.

Following the recent rain, there has been an increase in inflow of water at the Annavari Muttal waterfalls.

On Sunday, two men, who fell into the water, were rescued by forest personnel.

Considering the safety of the public, the department has restricted public entry to Annavari Muttal waterfalls until further notice.

However, tourists are allowed to access the Muttal lake and children’s park.

The department has also restricted entry to Karadiyur view point in Yercaud and Vazhakuparai eco-tourism site in Danishpet.


