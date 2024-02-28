ADVERTISEMENT

Public employee in Krishnagiri sentenced to prison on corruption charges

February 28, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

C.R. Geetha was found guilty of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a court held

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Judge’s court in Krishnagiri sentenced a woman to four years of rigorous imprisonment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. C.R. Geetha, a public employee, was found guilty of committing offences under sections 7 and 13(2) read with 13(1) (Public servant committing criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act

Ms. Geetha was sentenced to imprisonment and also ordered to pay a fine of ₹1,000. She was also sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.  The sentences shall run concurrently, the court ruled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US