Public employee in Krishnagiri sentenced to prison on corruption charges

February 28, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A Special Judge’s court in Krishnagiri sentenced a woman to four years of rigorous imprisonment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. C.R. Geetha, a public employee, was found guilty of committing offences under sections 7 and 13(2) read with 13(1) (Public servant committing criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act

Ms. Geetha was sentenced to imprisonment and also ordered to pay a fine of ₹1,000. She was also sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The sentences shall run concurrently, the court ruled.

