Public dumping of waste persists in Coimbatore despite removal of garbage bins

Despite efforts by the Coimbatore Corporation to improve door-to-door waste collection by removing public garbage bins, illegal dumping of waste in public spaces remains widespread across the city.

“We have removed around 1,400 out of 1,500 bins in the city. Some remain in hotspots and commercial areas where waste generation is higher,” said K. Boopathi, the city’s Health Officer. Mr. Boopathi explained that the Corporation has been removing bins in phases since the start of the year to reduce the volume of mixed waste. “We now plan to introduce night waste collection in commercial areas to further reduce mixed waste,” he added.

However, residents continue to dispose of waste in public areas. K. Venkateswaran, a resident of Edayarpalayam, said, “Even after the bin was removed from our street, waste kept accumulating in the same spot. The Corporation assigned a watchman and covered the area with a green net, but waste was still scattered. Now, people are dumping waste wherever they find open space.”

M.V. Andiappan, Zonal Sanitary Officer for the South Zone, said, “To curb open dumping, the Corporation imposes fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹1,000. We actively search for materials in the trash through which to identify offenders and impose on-the-spot fines. In the South Zone alone, mixed waste collection has reduced from 70 tonnes in January to around 10 tonnes.”

“The city needs to achieve 100% door-to-door segregated waste collection, ensuring no waste is disposed of in public spaces. This requires public cooperation. We are continuously raising awareness through various channels, including campaigns in schools and colleges. Currently, almost 90% of waste is being segregated at the source,” said Mr. Boopathi.

