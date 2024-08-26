Public urges crackdown on overcrowded school autorickshaws in Salem

Residents have called for immediate action to curb the overloading of school children in autorickshaws in Salem before any serious incidents occur.

Several prominent schools, including government and private institutions, function in Salem City, and are located in areas such as Ramakrishna Road, Alagapuram, Four Roads, Suramangalam, Hasthampatti, Meyyanur, and Ammapet. Parents often send their children to these schools via autorickshaws from various parts of the city. According to regulations, an autorickshaw is permitted to carry only four school children. However, in practice, many vehicles transport more than ten students at a time, with children often crammed into small spaces.

Social activist Gnanavel, a resident of Ammapet, highlighted that this practice is prevalent in pursuit of higher earnings, and the cramped conditions, compounded by school bags being piled into limited space, make the journey uncomfortable and potentially hazardous. Some parents, aiming to minimise commute costs, opt for autorickshaws despite the risks involved. Drivers, eager to complete multiple trips during peak hours, often drive recklessly. It is not uncommon to see students squeezed into the driver’s seat or other small gaps within the vehicle.

Mr. Gnanavel urged the relevant authorities, including transport and police departments, to take swift and stringent action before a tragedy occurs.

Transport officials acknowledged that vehicle inspections are conducted periodically, with fines imposed on violators. However, they admitted that the department’s limited resources hinder regular inspections. They emphasised that parents and school administrations must also take responsibility in addressing this issue. The officials assured that more frequent checks will be conducted in the coming days.

