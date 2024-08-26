GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public urges crackdown on overcrowded school autorickshaws in Salem

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Students crammed together in an autorickshaw at Meyyanur in Salem.

Students crammed together in an autorickshaw at Meyyanur in Salem. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents have called for immediate action to curb the overloading of school children in autorickshaws in Salem before any serious incidents occur.

Several prominent schools, including government and private institutions, function in Salem City, and are located in areas such as Ramakrishna Road, Alagapuram, Four Roads, Suramangalam, Hasthampatti, Meyyanur, and Ammapet. Parents often send their children to these schools via autorickshaws from various parts of the city. According to regulations, an autorickshaw is permitted to carry only four school children. However, in practice, many vehicles transport more than ten students at a time, with children often crammed into small spaces.

Social activist Gnanavel, a resident of Ammapet, highlighted that this practice is prevalent in pursuit of higher earnings, and the cramped conditions, compounded by school bags being piled into limited space, make the journey uncomfortable and potentially hazardous. Some parents, aiming to minimise commute costs, opt for autorickshaws despite the risks involved. Drivers, eager to complete multiple trips during peak hours, often drive recklessly. It is not uncommon to see students squeezed into the driver’s seat or other small gaps within the vehicle.

Mr. Gnanavel urged the relevant authorities, including transport and police departments, to take swift and stringent action before a tragedy occurs.

Transport officials acknowledged that vehicle inspections are conducted periodically, with fines imposed on violators. However, they admitted that the department’s limited resources hinder regular inspections. They emphasised that parents and school administrations must also take responsibility in addressing this issue. The officials assured that more frequent checks will be conducted in the coming days.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.