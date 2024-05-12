Public demands measures to expedite ROB work at Anaimedu in Salem

Rail users in Salem are urging authorities to accelerate the construction of a road over-bridge (ROB) at the Anaimedu railway line, a project that has been ongoing for the past three years. Concerned officials have assured that the work will be completed within a month.

Every time railway gate no. 184 at Anaimedu closes for train passage, vehicles are subjected to waits of five to 10 minutes. Additionally, it takes approximately 30 minutes for traffic to clear once the gate reopens, causing significant delays. With the gate closing at least five times a day, commuters are advocating for the construction of a road over-bridge to alleviate congestion.

The previous AIADMK government announced a ₹92.40 crore project for the construction of the road over-bridge across the railway line. Work on the ROB, stretching from Anaimedu Junction to the TMS Shed and spanning 900 meters, began in June 2021. However, with the project now entering its third year, road users continue to face numerous difficulties in the area.

Ever since the project commenced, buses from Ayothiyapattinam were diverted via First Agraharam, Anandha Bridge, Town Railway Station, Sugavaneswarar Temple, and Mulluvadi Gate to reach the New Bus Stand, causing traffic congestion in these areas, said V. Ragavan, a resident of Kasiviswanathar Kovil Street. With schools set to reopen next month, Ragavan urged officials to expedite the completion of the project.

According to State Highway Department officials, 90% of the construction works, including the erection of 23 pillars for the ROB, have been completed. The remaining work is expected to be finished within 30 days. Delays in the project timeline were attributed to issues related to land acquisition. Of the total project cost of ₹92.40 crore, land acquisition accounted for ₹75.40 crore, officials added.

