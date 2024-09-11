Public demands continuation of token system for parking at Salem Government Hospital

The public has called for the continuation of the token system for two-wheelers to prevent bike thefts at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH).

Thousands of people from Salem and nearby districts visit GMKMCH daily for medical treatment. Although there are designated parking areas for two-wheelers within the hospital premises, many visitors park their vehicles in various locations, making it difficult for security personnel to monitor all vehicles. As a result, a series of bike thefts have been reported. In response, police intensified vehicle checks near the hospital, which reduced the incidents.

In early September, the Salem Government Hospital Police introduced a token system at the hospital. Under this system, tokens were issued to vehicles at the hospital entrance, and visitors were required to return the token upon leaving. However, due to limited manpower and duties for the Vinayakar Chaturthi festival, the system has not been implemented in recent days. The public is now demanding its reinstatement.

Police officials stated that the hospital has two entrances—one near the collectorate and another near the super speciality block. Many visitors do not use the designated parking areas and instead park wherever they find space. When hospital security staff try to advise them, they often face resistance. Most bike thefts occurred due to public negligence, with some failing to use side locks or leaving keys in the vehicles, making it easier for thieves.

The police have requested the hospital administration to install CCTV cameras at 15 locations within the hospital. However, due to a shortage of staff, it has been difficult to manage token distribution at both entrances. Officials emphasised that public cooperation and increased security staff are necessary to prevent further thefts.