Public demand speedy completion of Smart Road works in Salem

09 February 2021 23:34 IST

Residents and motorists on Kottai Main Road have demanded speedy completion of Smart Road works.

The Kottai Main Road is one of the main and busy roads in city and the road is an important link between the Salem District Collectorate junction and Tiruchi Road and other important points in the city.

Smart Road works are being carried out on the stretch for over a year now.

Kottai Main Road is one of the main roads included under Smart Cities Mission and about 833 metres of the road will be developed into Smart Road. Once completed, the road is expected to have separate lines for storm water drains, ducts for utility cables like electricity and internet, footpaths for pedestrians, cycle track and better motorable road space.

However, the public in the locality complained that the road was dug for various works earlier and motorists were forced to travel through the dusty road for over a year now as the works were continuously delayed. This caused inconvenience to road users, they said.

They also said that as the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital was situated nearby, ambulances often plied through the road. Hence, the works must be completed soon.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said authorities had been advised to complete the works at the earliest and bring the road to the public use.