Public demand speedy completion of Smart Road works in Salem

Residents and motorists on Kottai Main Road have demanded speedy completion of Smart Road works.
The Kottai Main Road is one of the main and busy roads in city and the road is an important link between the Salem District Collectorate junction and Tiruchi Road and other important points in the city.
Smart Road works are being carried out on the stretch for over a year now.
Kottai Main Road is one of the main roads included under Smart Cities Mission and about 833 metres of the road will be developed into Smart Road. Once completed, the road is expected to have separate lines for storm water drains, ducts for utility cables like electricity and internet, footpaths for pedestrians, cycle track and better motorable road space.
However, the public in the locality complained that the road was dug for various works earlier and motorists were forced to travel through the dusty road for over a year now as the works were continuously delayed. This caused inconvenience to road users, they said.
They also said that as the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital was situated nearby, ambulances often plied through the road. Hence, the works must be completed soon.
Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said authorities had been advised to complete the works at the earliest and bring the road to the public use.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath