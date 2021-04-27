Public demand protection for Ambedkar statue

SALEM

27 April 2021 23:40 IST

Villagers at Vellalapatti staged a protest here on Tuesday after a few miscreants attempted to vandalise an Ambedkar statue in the area and garlanded the statue with slippers.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the villagers noticed that the Ambedkar statue placed near market was desecrated and was garlanded with slippers. They staged a road roko on Karuppur road and raised slogans demanding action against miscreants.

The protesters said that this was the third instance that such an incident was happening at the place and no measure had been taken to prevent such incidents.

Deputy Police Commissioner M.Chandrashekaran, Assistant Commissioner Nagarajan and other senior officials visited the spot and pacified the protesters. The protesters demanded that miscreants should be arrested at the earliest and measures like fencing must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Karuppur police registered a case and are investigating. The police have collected CCTV footages from the premises.