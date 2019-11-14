Public demand causeway across River Vashishta in Thalaivasal

Villagers from Thalaivasal have urged the authorities to construct a causeway across River Vashishta here as travelling through the highway is risky and a long way round for them to get essential services.

Located on the busy Salem-Chennai National Highway, the Thalaivasal bus stand is on one side of the River and the services like banks, panchayat offices, other government offices and other facilities are on the opposite side. Though the highways has constructed a bridge across the River, the villagers access the services by travelling through the river bed as the gap on the highway to make a U-turn is almost over a km away. Heavy traffic on the road poses the risk of accidents.

Vijayakumar, a resident, said, “the villagers have been demanding a causeway in the area for several years. The villagers, especially school students, walk through the river bed. When there is an increase in the water flow in the river, many avoid travelling. Besides, there is poor visibility in the night leading to several fatal accidents.”