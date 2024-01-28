GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public demand adequate facilities at Anna Park in Salem

January 28, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

M. Sabari
Visitors to Anna Park in Salem suffer without proper shade in the park in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

Visitors to Anna Park in Salem suffer without proper shade in the park in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 28 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Complaining about the lack of adequate shade during the day and other issues, visitors to Anna Park in Salem have demanded proper facilities at the park.

The two-acre park in Salem City, a hangout spot, sees a large number of visitors, especially during the weekends, and underwent a renovation under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹3.90 crore, completed in 2021. Amusements such as toy train for children, a mini pool, a snow park, a jogger’s track, a children’s play area, an open theatre, and water light show facilities were added to it. Meanwhile, visitors alleged that with no proper shade for visitors during the day, the benches provided become too hot for children to sit on.

Sowmiya, a resident of Coimbatore who came to the park with her relatives, said that there used to be many trees in the park earlier when she visited the park in 2015 to 2018. “Even during summer months, we found adequate shade inside the park. But now most of the trees have been removed, and there is no proper shade for visitors. During the daytime, visitors search for shade. There are benches available in the park to sit on, but due to direct sunlight falling on the benches, we are unable to sit,” she said.

While the chairs provided in the open theatre are damaged, the fare for the other amusements are also high, ranging from ₹70 to ₹150. With no proper parking space, visitors park their vehicles on the road. The Salem Corporation should take steps to cover open places using roofing sheets in the park and plant saplings, she said.

Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran said he would visit the park with the Corporation Commissioner soon and assured to provide the required facilities.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.