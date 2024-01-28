Public demand adequate facilities at Anna Park in Salem

January 28, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Complaining about the lack of adequate shade during the day and other issues, visitors to Anna Park in Salem have demanded proper facilities at the park.

The two-acre park in Salem City, a hangout spot, sees a large number of visitors, especially during the weekends, and underwent a renovation under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹3.90 crore, completed in 2021. Amusements such as toy train for children, a mini pool, a snow park, a jogger’s track, a children’s play area, an open theatre, and water light show facilities were added to it. Meanwhile, visitors alleged that with no proper shade for visitors during the day, the benches provided become too hot for children to sit on.

Sowmiya, a resident of Coimbatore who came to the park with her relatives, said that there used to be many trees in the park earlier when she visited the park in 2015 to 2018. “Even during summer months, we found adequate shade inside the park. But now most of the trees have been removed, and there is no proper shade for visitors. During the daytime, visitors search for shade. There are benches available in the park to sit on, but due to direct sunlight falling on the benches, we are unable to sit,” she said.

While the chairs provided in the open theatre are damaged, the fare for the other amusements are also high, ranging from ₹70 to ₹150. With no proper parking space, visitors park their vehicles on the road. The Salem Corporation should take steps to cover open places using roofing sheets in the park and plant saplings, she said.

Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran said he would visit the park with the Corporation Commissioner soon and assured to provide the required facilities.