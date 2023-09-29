HamberMenu
Public demand action against political parties for defacing pillars of two-tier flyover in Salem

September 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Posters of political parties pasted on the pillars of the two-tier flyover in Salem.

Posters of political parties pasted on the pillars of the two-tier flyover in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The general public and commuters have demanded action against the functionaries of various political parties for defacing the pillars of the two-tier flyover in Salem city, by pasting posters.

The flyover with more than 90 pillars was constructed in 2019-20, during the AIADMK regime. The first tier of the flyover, which covers 2.86 km, connects the AVR roundabout junction with Yercaud Road through the Five Roads junction. The second tier covers 5.01 km and connects Kuranguchavadi with Anna Park through the New Bus Stand. Built at a cost of ₹ 441 crore, it is considered as one of the longest flyovers in the State. The pillars of the flyover are now used by functionaries of various political parties to paste posters.

M. Prakash, a resident of Sarada College Road, alleged that the posters distracted commuters. The Highways Department has set up vertical gardens on a few pillars. The pillars without vertical gardens have posters stuck on them. Strict action should be taken against those who deface the pillars.

Meanwhile, the Highways Department officials said that in the next 15 a mass cleaning campaign would be held to remove the posters. The pillars would be painted and covered with vertical gardens with the help of sponsors.

