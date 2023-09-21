Public cooperation for anti-dengue drive remains poor, says Greater Chennai Corporation

September 21, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

As monsoon approaches, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is gearing up to control the spread of dengue in the city. But, according to a few in the civic body, public cooperation, especially in residential complexes, is still low.

Meanwhile, residents claimed that the GCC should improve implementation as the fumigation and medical camps were not conducted properly and regularly in all the zones as stated by the civic body.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said: “We are in contact with resident welfare associations, shop associations, and schools in the 17 lakh households within the Corporation limits. The awareness message is not restricted to dengue but also other communicable diseases, such as malaria, fever, and skin infections. We have over 300 facilities under the GCC to check for fever. Now, we need to do more than screening and testing for infections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

City Health Officer Jagadeesan also stated that many posh localities do not allow dengue breeding checkers to enter apartment complexes. “They must understand that this is a day-biting and freshwater breeding Aedes mosquito and not the Culex type found in dirty water. Anti-larval block i.e. destroying the eggs of Aedes mosquito laid in freshwater must be done within seven days after they are laid. So, people must be wary of mosquitoes breeding and allow inspections,” he said.

M. Meena, a volunteer in the special medical camp held in Periamet recently, claimed that they found it easier to handle those in slum areas compared to those in apartment buildings, residential complexes, or gated communities, as they do not allow conservancy workers, even after producing proof, into the houses for checking. “Many leave coconut shells, children’s toys and potted plants unattended in balconies or terraces. Workers asked about four to five times a week to be allowed in, but not once could they actually do an inspection,” she said.

On the other hand, B. Kannan, the secretary of T. Nagar Residents Welfare Association, alleged that fumigation was a rare sight in the area and no worker had arrived for regular checking. According to him: “Two weeks ago, a domestic breeding checker inspected our well and added an anti-larval solution. But there has been no follow-up in the neighbourhood. We all co-operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. We would extend the same cooperation now. Councillors and committee chairpersons must ensure their respective wards are attended to.”

Malathy Ravi, a resident of Nanadanam, said the inspection was done six months ago, and the solution was added in large open containers on the terrace, but no camps or inspections had happened since then. Similar grievances were echoed by residents in Besant Nagar and Old Mahabalipuram Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.