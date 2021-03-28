Public can lodge complaints with observers over phone

ERODE

28 March 2021 23:56 IST

Election related complaints can be taken up with the observers in the district and they can also be met in person from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day at the Kalingarayan House on Perundurai Road.

General observers are Erode East - Navdeep Rinwa (91500 20720), Erode West – Atonu Chatterjee (91500 20721), Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Manish Agarwal (91500 20722), Bhavani and Anthiyur – Prashant Kumar Mishra (91500 20723), Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar – Narbu Wangdi Bhuttia (91500 20724).

Expenditure observers are Erode East and Erode West – Arup Chatterjee (91500 20727), Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Sanjeev Kumar Dev (91500 20726), Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam – Arun Lal Jat (91500 2072), Bhavani and Bhavanisagar – Bhawani Shankar Meena (91500 20729).

The police observer for all the eight constituencies is Vijaya Rao and he could be contacted at 91500 20725. Expenditure observers of Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Bhavanisagar and police observer can be contacted only through phone while others could be met in person.