Public calls for dedicated office space for for MV inspector office in Omalur, Salem

Residents have urged authorities to allocate land for the Motor Vehicle (MV) Inspector’s office at Omalur, which is currently functioning under a flyover in the district.

The MV Inspector’s office has been stationed at Mecheri Pirivu, Omalur, for 15 years, but due to space constraints, inspections have taken place beneath the Muthunaickenpatti flyover since 2014.

Every day, hundreds of vehicles—ranging from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles—line up under the flyover for inspection. For two-wheeler driving licence applicants, the mandatory figure-eight test is conducted in the open space. Limited facilities are available, with only a chair and table set up for the MV Inspector, while essential documents and seals are reportedly kept at a nearby tea shop. During rain, the inspection process is disrupted due to the lack of shelter, toilets, or drinking water.

Officials from the Transport Department stated that in 2018, the Tamil Nadu government identified a piece of land in Omalur and allocated funds for constructing the Motor Vehicle (MV) Inspector office. However, some individuals filed a court case claiming that the land belonged to a temple, and the court ruled in their favour. Subsequently, a new location consisting of 90 cents of land was identified near Pachanampatti in the Thindamangalam panchayat for the construction of the MV Inspector office.

Additionally, another piece of land was identified nearby for the construction of the Omalur Block Development Office (BDO). A Bhoomi puja was recently held for the BDO office construction. However, there has been no significant progress from the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding the construction of the MV Inspector office, leading to delays in the project, according to officials.

Transport Department officials have called on the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the construction. PWD officials have assured the matter will be reviewed.